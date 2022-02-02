Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 2,940 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $35,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.1% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Snowflake by 9.6% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Snowflake by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.01, for a total value of $25,237,830.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,996,043 shares of company stock valued at $695,326,625 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. upped their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Snowflake from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.65.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $283.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.28 and a beta of 1.52. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.20.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.