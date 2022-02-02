Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 18,130 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 582,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,130 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $40,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,705,821,000 after acquiring an additional 231,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,538,864,000 after purchasing an additional 501,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,583,000 after purchasing an additional 195,288 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,810,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,998,000 after purchasing an additional 217,575 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,007,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,133,000 after purchasing an additional 424,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PSX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $162,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $87.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.16 and its 200 day moving average is $74.95.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

