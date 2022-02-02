Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 48,176 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,176 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $42,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BeiGene in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 9.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in BeiGene by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BeiGene by 32.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,892,000 after acquiring an additional 55,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in BeiGene by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 232,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,864,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total transaction of $572,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,713. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BGNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. CLSA raised shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.00.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $254.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 0.77. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $194.50 and a one year high of $426.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $271.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $206.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.70 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.68 EPS for the current year.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

