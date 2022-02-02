Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires 227,588 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 86.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,588 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.59% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $63,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.1% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,250,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000.

IEI traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.84. 10,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,427. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.59. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $126.46 and a 1 year high of $132.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

