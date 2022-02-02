Madison Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 133,764 shares during the quarter. Gartner comprises about 1.4% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Gartner worth $104,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Gartner by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Gartner by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Gartner by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.09. The company had a trading volume of 861 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,944. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.24 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $308.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.89.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $9,754,373.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

