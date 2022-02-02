Madison Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 300,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America comprises 1.2% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $84,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $289.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $223.36 and a 52 week high of $317.17.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.40.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

