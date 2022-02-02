Madison Asset Management LLC Has $57.24 Million Stock Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,471 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $57,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.2% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.8% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.63. 320,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,031,348. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $155.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

