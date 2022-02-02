Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases 57,686 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504,481 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,686 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $42,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter worth $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter worth $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 37.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 46.7% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.84. 51,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,797,948. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.61 and its 200 day moving average is $91.30. The firm has a market cap of $142.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $109.34.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

