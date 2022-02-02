Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 39,939 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 756,292 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 39,939 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $40,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $46,000. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,394,635. The stock has a market cap of $225.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

