Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MSGS opened at $165.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.38. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12 month low of $152.42 and a 12 month high of $207.09. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,501.59 and a beta of 0.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.65% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $68,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.20.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

