Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.10. Magellan Aerospace shares last traded at C$10.05, with a volume of 9,983 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on Magellan Aerospace from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$580.18 million and a PE ratio of -32.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.91.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$166.43 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Aerospace Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Magellan Aerospace’s payout ratio is -134.19%.

About Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL)

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

