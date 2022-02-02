Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Trading Down 4.2%

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) shares traded down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.36 and last traded at $16.47. 4,651 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 308,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $647.19 million, a PE ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 2.17.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $404.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.64 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Manitowoc by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,455,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,665,000 after purchasing an additional 56,924 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Manitowoc by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,021,000 after purchasing an additional 27,421 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Manitowoc by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,892,000 after purchasing an additional 22,426 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Manitowoc by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,799,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,537,000 after purchasing an additional 583,619 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Manitowoc by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,538,000 after purchasing an additional 101,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

