ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:MAN traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.16. The company had a trading volume of 384,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,026. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $87.13 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.11.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ManpowerGroup stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

