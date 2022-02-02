Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.15.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPC. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 120,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,715 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 237,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,584,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,888,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $78.78. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

