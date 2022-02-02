Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Trading 9.1% Higher

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) traded up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.52 and last traded at $11.49. 52,066 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,814,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Marqeta from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.62.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.60.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $131.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. As a group, analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marqeta news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth about $561,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,130,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $703,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

