Martha Helena Bejar Sells 9,000 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $603,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $67.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.74. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 100.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 31.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 12.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

