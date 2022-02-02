Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 4th

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.

Martin Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 99.0% over the last three years. Martin Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to earn $0.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

