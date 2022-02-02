Martingale Asset Management L P Has $39.88 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 31,405 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Amgen were worth $39,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $239,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $650,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 99.6% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $270,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,693. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.89. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $128.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

