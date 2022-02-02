Maryland Capital Management Acquires 1,542 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Maryland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,759 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,770,000 after acquiring an additional 411,197 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after acquiring an additional 338,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,163,000 after acquiring an additional 210,598 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.83. 4,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,912. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $195.92 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.47.

