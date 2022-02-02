Maryland Capital Management Boosts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 238.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.96. The company had a trading volume of 98,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,505,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.30. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $86.53 and a 12-month high of $137.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $3,097,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 485,883 shares of company stock valued at $59,644,645 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.04.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

