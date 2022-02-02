Maryland Capital Management Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 278.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,877,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,460,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880,411 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.88.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA stock traded up $8.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.94. The company had a trading volume of 664,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,334,777. The company has a market capitalization of $637.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.07. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.