Maryland Capital Management Sells 4,457 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Maryland Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Paychex by 16.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 455,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,833,000 after acquiring an additional 62,764 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 29.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 9.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter worth about $3,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.37. 6,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,901. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.67 and a twelve month high of $138.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

