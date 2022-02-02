Maryland Capital Management Sells 4,612 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Maryland Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $10,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 49,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,167 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.15. 26,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,994,264. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.69. The company has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

