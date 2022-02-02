Maryland Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Maryland Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 2.1% of Maryland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $34,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.7% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $1,117,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 178,210 shares of company stock valued at $21,244,617 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $2.80 on Wednesday, hitting $111.17. 17,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,148. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

