Masari One Day Trading Volume Hits $39.00 (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Masari coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Masari has a market cap of $246,771.97 and approximately $39.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Masari has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Masari alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,500.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,693.59 or 0.07182705 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.46 or 0.00297211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $284.25 or 0.00757983 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00010915 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00072911 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00010204 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.32 or 0.00392852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.90 or 0.00245053 BTC.

Masari Profile

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.