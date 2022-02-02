Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $17.06 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $17,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. FMR LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,243,000 after buying an additional 354,421 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $82,602,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 186.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 295,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,655,000 after buying an additional 192,615 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 34.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 731,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,127,000 after buying an additional 186,215 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 71.9% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 369,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,933,000 after purchasing an additional 154,520 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,158 shares of company stock valued at $8,013,525. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.77.

Shares of AMP remained flat at $$308.10 on Wednesday. 5,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,784. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.04 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $304.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

