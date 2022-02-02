Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $24.54 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.0% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $24,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $42,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.74. 37,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,053. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.05 and a twelve month high of $236.86.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.38.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

