Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $29.95 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.2% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,193 shares of company stock worth $6,132,060. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

NYSE:V traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $233.98. The stock had a trading volume of 160,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,295,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

