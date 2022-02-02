Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $61.56 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 259,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,356 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $61,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $236.47. 10,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,264. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.71 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

