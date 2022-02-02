Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 1,064 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $12,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 41,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $3,617,181.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $82,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.32.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.53. 43,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,410,056. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.10 and a 200 day moving average of $87.48.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.22%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

