Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 5,368 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,368 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 96,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 219.4% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 38,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $97,000.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,633. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.20. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $55.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.