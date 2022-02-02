Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Mastercard in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $2.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.24.

Shares of MA stock opened at $392.06 on Monday. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $353.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 662,938 shares of company stock worth $220,493,126 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $413,670,000 after buying an additional 67,090 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 543.6% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,912,000 after buying an additional 162,551 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.5% in the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,323,000 after purchasing an additional 42,163 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 38.4% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.