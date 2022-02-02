Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $5.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,698,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,971. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 60.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. Match Group has a 12 month low of $105.15 and a 12 month high of $182.00.

MTCH has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.53.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

