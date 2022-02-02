Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Trading 12.6% Higher

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) shares were up 12.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.58. Approximately 150,030 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,787,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTTR shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Matterport in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Matterport from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.66.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Matterport Inc will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,185,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $809,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $861,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matterport Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

