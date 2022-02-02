MC Mining (LON:MCM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.42

MC Mining Limited (LON:MCM) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.42 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.55 ($0.06). MC Mining shares last traded at GBX 5.10 ($0.07), with a volume of 505,879 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £7.88 million and a P/E ratio of -0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.42.

About MC Mining (LON:MCM)

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, develops, and operates metallurgical and thermal coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Uitkomst Colliery, a metallurgical and thermal coal project located in the KwaZulu Natal province; the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project situated in the Soutpansberg coalfield in the Limpopo province; and the Vele Colliery, a semi-soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province.

