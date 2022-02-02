McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s FY2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

MKC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $100.49 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

In other news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $823,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

