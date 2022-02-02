MCF Advisors LLC Boosts Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens dropped their target price on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average is $34.12. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.