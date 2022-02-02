MCF Advisors LLC Has $305,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 560.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 133,439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,628,000 after acquiring an additional 113,237 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 8.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 16.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Argus lifted their target price on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.65.

Shares of AVGO opened at $592.72 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $603.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $539.54. The firm has a market cap of $244.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.