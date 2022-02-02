MCF Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $603,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,957 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,861,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $343,116,000 after acquiring an additional 410,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 819,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $212,851,000 after acquiring an additional 290,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $248.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.39. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $227.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.83.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.