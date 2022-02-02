McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 97.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 39.8% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth $53,000. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCK opened at $256.92 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $169.34 and a 12 month high of $258.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.06.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.25%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,703,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,805 shares of company stock worth $10,797,681 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.42.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

