McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $23.55-23.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $22.80.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $258.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,308. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.20 and a 200-day moving average of $218.34. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. McKesson has a twelve month low of $169.34 and a twelve month high of $260.61.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of McKesson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $277.42.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,703,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,681. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in McKesson stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

