Means Investment CO. Inc. Buys 139 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 45.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,189 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 27.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,690 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 81.7% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,126 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter worth about $234,130,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of Square by 360.1% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,173,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,552,000 after acquiring an additional 918,801 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $11.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.67. 556,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,814,938. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.75 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 109.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.84.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,660 shares of company stock worth $4,034,941. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.60.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

