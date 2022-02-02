Means Investment CO. Inc. Buys 2,878 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises 2.6% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $13,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,299,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,137,000 after purchasing an additional 658,880 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,847,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 88.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 459,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,922,000 after purchasing an additional 215,084 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 298,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,772,000 after purchasing an additional 98,530 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,407,000 after purchasing an additional 90,797 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

MGV traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,259. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $87.25 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.14.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.