Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $6.17 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.2% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40,467 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 20.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 176,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 29,613 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 22.5% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 7.5% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.16. 125,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,505,789. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $86.53 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 485,883 shares of company stock valued at $59,644,645 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.04.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

