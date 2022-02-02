Means Investment CO. Inc. Raises Stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,532,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after acquiring an additional 192,194 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 472.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 421,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after purchasing an additional 347,776 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 419,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,700,000 after purchasing an additional 66,510 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 279,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 243,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKF traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.86. The company had a trading volume of 58,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,052. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.58. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $27.97 and a 12-month high of $64.49.

