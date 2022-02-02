Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 104 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Western Financial Corporation raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on IDXX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $676.20.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $19.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $533.29. 16,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,710. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $460.36 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $581.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $630.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.