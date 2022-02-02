Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 656 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Camden National worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden National by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Camden National by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Camden National by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Camden National by 3.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 221,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Camden National in the second quarter valued at $72,000. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

CAC stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.81. The stock had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,001. Camden National Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.41. The stock has a market cap of $724.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

