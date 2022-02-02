MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Major Shareholder Purchases $11,907.00 in Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $11,907.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, General L.P. Standard acquired 1,600 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $8,176.00.

On Friday, January 28th, General L.P. Standard acquired 1,700 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $8,466.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, General L.P. Standard acquired 4,210 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $22,186.70.

On Monday, January 24th, General L.P. Standard acquired 10,479 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $54,805.17.

On Thursday, January 20th, General L.P. Standard purchased 2,723 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $17,045.98.

On Tuesday, January 18th, General L.P. Standard purchased 8,325 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $49,284.00.

On Friday, January 14th, General L.P. Standard purchased 12,591 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $72,901.89.

On Wednesday, January 12th, General L.P. Standard purchased 3,000 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $19,050.00.

On Monday, January 10th, General L.P. Standard purchased 2,900 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $16,791.00.

On Friday, January 7th, General L.P. Standard acquired 6,638 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $37,902.98.

Shares of MediaCo stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,507. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.74. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MediaCo by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MediaCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MediaCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

