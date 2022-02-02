MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will announce $5.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.70 million. MediWound posted sales of $6.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year sales of $23.90 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $26.15 million, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $26.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 332.31% and a negative net margin of 44.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MediWound in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MediWound by 33.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MediWound by 47.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MediWound stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 112,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,222. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $62.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.44. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

