Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,730 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 0.8% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.52.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $104.00 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

